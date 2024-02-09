The venue and date are known. Devin Haney's next opponent has been determined

The next fight for the WBC World Champion in the welterweight division, Devin Haney, is set to take place against Ryan Garcia on April 20, as reported by ESPN. The bout is scheduled to happen in Las Vegas.

After defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko, Haney moved up to the next weight class and secured the WBC title in December by defeating Regis Prograis. The upcoming fight against Garcia will be his first title defense in the welterweight division.

Ryan Garcia, following his defeat to Gervonta Davis in December, bounced back with a victory over Oscar Duarte.

On another note, today, Teofimo Lopez successfully defended his WBO welterweight title by defeating Jamaine Ortiz via a unanimous decision.