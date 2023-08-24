Cancelo's transfer to Barcelona may not take place

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, Barcelona is unable to complete the transfer of right-back João Cancelo from Manchester City and the Portuguese national team due to Financial Fair Play regulations. However, all parties are confident that these difficulties will be resolved.

Earlier reports indicated that Barcelona would loan Cancelo for one year with an option to buy. But if Barcelona qualifies for the group stage of the Champions League this season, the purchase of the player will become mandatory. In that case, Barcelona will be required to pay 25 million euros for the Portuguese player.

Cancelo, 29 years old, moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2019 from Juventus. The transfer fee was 65 million euros. He has played a total of 154 matches for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. He has also played for Benfica, Valencia, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich in the past.

Cancelo has been playing for the Portuguese national team since 2016. He has played 44 matches for the Portuguese national team, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He has received seven yellow cards and one red card. In the 2018/2019 season, he won the UEFA Nations League with the national team.