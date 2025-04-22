Cameroon Referees Go on Strike Amid Deepening Football Crisis

Cameroonian football has plunged deeper into turmoil after the Cameroonian Association of Football Referees (ACAF) announced on Tuesday, April 22, an immediate boycott of all competitions organized by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot).

Why Are the Referees Striking?

In a strongly worded statement signed by ACAF president Alioum Sidi, the referees' union declared its decision to suspend participation across all divisions, including:

Elite One & Elite Two

Women’s League

Futsal & Beach Soccer

Regional and local championships

The cause? Four seasons of unpaid bonuses, despite the government disbursing a 350 million FCFA subsidy (approx. €533,000) specifically to cover arbitration costs for the current season.

“We can no longer tolerate promises without action. We demand clear, concrete resolutions before any referee returns to officiate,” stated the release.

Mounting Pressure on Samuel Eto’o and Fecafoot

The ACAF accused the strike's direct challenge to Fecafoot, backed by football legend Samuel Eto'o, of not addressing the referees' financial issues or starting a meaningful conversation.

This move adds another layer of instability after Elite One clubs Djiko FC & Bamboutos de Mbouda recently withdrew from competition citing poor governance.

What’s Next?

Cameroon's football schedule is in ruins as clubs withdraw and referees suspend play. The nation's domestic football system could shut down entirely if immediate action is not done.

As Fecafoot reels from increasing pressure, all eyes are now on Eto’o will he find swift resolution or watch the sport in cameroon spiral into further chaos?

Cameroon’s football future hangs in the balance.