Cameroon outgunned Gambia, securing the second position in Group C. Guinea settled the third spot

The concluding matches of Group C took place in the African Cup of Nations on January 23. The teams that faced off were Gambia and Cameroon, as well as Guinea and Senegal, the latter of which had already secured a place in the playoffs.

Gambia - Cameroon - 2:3

The teams delivered an entertaining first half, creating promising opportunities to open the score. However, both goalkeepers showcased their skills, and the first half ended without any goals.

In the second half, the teams successfully converted chances into goals. Karl Toko Ekambi put Cameroon in the lead, and Guinea responded with a precise strike from Ablie Jallow after 15 minutes. It seemed that the final word would be for the nominal hosts when Ebrima Colley put Gambia ahead for the second time late in the match. However, a few minutes later, James Gomez redirected the ball into his own net, resetting the score.

In injury time, Cameroon scored once more, sealing the victory in this intense match. With four points, the Cameroonian team secured the second position, while Gambia failed to earn a single point, concluding the group in fourth place.

Guinea - Senegal - 0:2

Senegal had already won the previous two matches in the group stage, securing an early spot in the playoffs. Approaching the match without the burden of responsibility for the result, Senegal scored two goals. Defender Abdoulaye Seck of Maccabi Haifa put Teranga Lions in the lead, finding the net in the 61st minute. Iliman Ndiaye secured the success of the defending African champions.

Senegal accumulated the maximum points in the group stage, while Guinea finished in third place with four points.