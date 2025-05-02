Camara Dominates AS Monaco’s April – The Senegalese Midfielder’s Excellence Recognized

A well-earned honor for the Senegalese midfielder, Lamine Camara has been named AS Monaco's April Player of the Month. His steady efforts were noteworthy throughout the Principality club's challenging month.

Camara’s Impact in April

In four appearances throughout April, Camara impressed with his vision, passing accuracy, and defensive solidity. Despite Monaco securing just one win in their four matches, the young Senegal international delivered standout performances, showcasing his full range of talents.

𝑴𝑽𝑷 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉 🇸🇳🔝



Lamine Camara est votre MVP du mois d'avril by @BangOlufsen 👏 pic.twitter.com/LNUFMShXxK — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) May 1, 2025

A Key Player for Monaco

Camara has solidified himself as a vital member of Monaco's midfield with 27 Ligue 1 matches to his credit. One of the team's most dependable and significant players, the "Lion of Teranga" is pushing for European qualification.