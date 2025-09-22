Busquets Nears Retirement as Inter Miami Faces Key Stretch

According to Cadena Cope, Sergio Busquets is preparing to retire at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, a decision that would bring an illustrious career to a close. The 37-year-old midfielder is not expected to renew his deal with Inter Miami, where he has reunited with Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, and is set to walk away after more than 15 years at the top level.

A Barcelona academy product, Busquets became the anchor of Pep Guardiola’s legendary side, working seamlessly alongside Xavi and Iniesta. With Spain, he reached the summit of world football by winning the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012. Over the years, he has amassed more than 800 club appearances, nearly 150 international caps, and an astonishing 36 trophies.

In MLS, despite his age, Busquets has continued to showcase his vision and composure, guiding younger teammates. Yet the physical toll has been evident. “I’m much closer to retiring than to continuing. I don’t have anything official about a renewal or a farewell,” he admitted in late August. When asked about a possible return to Europe, he was blunt: “When I left Barcelona, I already knew I would not go back to Spain or Europe. I’m at an age where that stage is closed.”

The timing of his farewell hinges on Inter Miami’s playoff run. The team sits fifth in the Eastern Conference with 52 points and six regular-season games left. An early exit would see him bow out in October, while a deep run could extend his career to December.

Busquets joined Inter Miami in 2023 as part of Messi’s ambitious project, immediately bringing balance and pedigree. He has since lifted the Leagues Cup and Supporter’s Shield. His departure will mark the end of an era, leaving a void in midfield that few in modern football history have filled as seamlessly as Sergio Busquets.