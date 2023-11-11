Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid goalkeeper

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin.

Lunin joined Real in 2018 but has largely remained in the shadow of the team's primary goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. During the first three seasons, he spent time on loan with three different Spanish clubs, playing in La Liga and La Liga 2.

His first official match for Real was in the 2020/21 season. He has a total of sixteen appearances for "Los Blancos." It was reported earlier that the 24-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper intended to leave the club after his contract expires.

However, after Thibaut Courtois sustained a knee injury last summer, Lunin had a chance to fill in as Real's goalkeeper. But the club opted to loan Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, leaving the Ukrainian once again without regular playtime. In the current season, he has featured in four matches for the team, the most recent being in the Champions League against Braga, due to Kepa's injury during the pre-match warm-up.

As per Sport, due to the limited playing time at Real, Lunin is leaning towards leaving the Madrid-based club in the summer of 2024 once his contract ends. It's reported that Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen wouldn't mind signing Lunin as a free agent.