Buffon selected a match from his career that he would like to replay

Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon admitted that he would gladly replay the Euro 2012 final between Italy and Spain:

"If I could replay any match in my career, it would be the final of the 2012 European Championship against Spain. We didn't deserve such a result; we played exhausted. I never seek excuses, but we played in unbearable psycho-physical conditions.

If we had been given another day of rest, we could have played differently. In the end, we couldn't do anything against Spain, although we were the only ones to stop them in the group stage," Buffon confessed.

In the Euro 2012 final, hosted by Ukraine and Poland, Italy lost to Spain with a score of 0:4. In the group stage of that tournament, the teams played to a 1:1 draw.