Buffon can finish his career or go to Saudi Arabia

Parma goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon may end his career as a footballer.

According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the 45-year-old Italian will decide on his future in the near future.

Now the experienced footballer is considering three options: completing his professional career, continuing to play for Parma or moving to Saudi Arabia.

Last season Buffon played 19 matches in all competitions in which he conceded 24 goals.