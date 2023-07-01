Buffon can finish his career or go to Saudi Arabia
Parma goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon may end his career as a footballer.
According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, the 45-year-old Italian will decide on his future in the near future.
Now the experienced footballer is considering three options: completing his professional career, continuing to play for Parma or moving to Saudi Arabia.
Last season Buffon played 19 matches in all competitions in which he conceded 24 goals.
