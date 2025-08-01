RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Bruno Henrique Accused of Match-Fixing, Faces Two-Year Ban

Bruno Henrique Accused of Match-Fixing, Faces Two-Year Ban

Football news Today, 21:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Bruno Henrique Accused of Match-Fixing, Faces Two-Year Ban Bruno Henrique Accused of Match-Fixing, Faces Two-Year Ban

Brazilian football star Bruno Henrique has been formally charged with match manipulation by the STJD (Superior Sports Court of Justice), as reported by UOL. The Flamengo forward is accused of intentionally receiving a yellow card during stoppage time in a November 2023 match against Santos—a premeditated act reportedly communicated to his brother, Wander Nunes Pinto Junior, who then placed targeted bets based on the information.

The case is supported by a police investigation that includes WhatsApp conversations between Bruno and his brother, clearly indicating that the yellow card was planned to profit from betting platforms. The STJD has charged Bruno Henrique under Articles 243 and 243-A of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

Article 243 refers to actions detrimental to the player's own team and carries penalties of 360 to 720 days of suspension. Article 243-A, which targets unethical behavior to influence match outcomes, imposes a 12 to 24-game ban if the manipulation succeeds—as it did in this case.

The prosecution emphasized that even though the player may not have benefited directly, his actions enabled financial gain for close associates, fulfilling the criteria for misconduct motivated by economic reward.

Alongside Bruno, his brother and three other individuals—Claudinei Vitor Mosquete Bassan, Andryl Reis, and Douglas Barcelos—were also charged for using the insider knowledge to place bets. All are registered as amateur players and fall under the jurisdiction of the sports court. If Bruno Henrique is sanctioned, the penalty would extend internationally via CBF notification to other football federations.

Related teams and leagues
Flamengo Flamengo Schedule Flamengo News Flamengo Transfers
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 21:55 Mastantuono Set to Follow Di Stéfano’s Path at Real Madrid Football news Today, 21:35 Bruno Henrique Accused of Match-Fixing, Faces Two-Year Ban Football news Today, 21:08 Fluminense Extends John Kennedy’s Contract Through 2027 Football news Today, 20:50 Fagner Diagnosed With Leg Fracture, Out Indefinitely for Cruzeiro Football news Today, 20:30 Moca FC Edge Academy Eagles on Penalties to Reach CFU Club Shield Final Football news Today, 20:20 Belgrano Knock Out Independiente and Reach Copa Argentina Quarterfinals Football news Today, 20:14 San Diego FC Host Tigres in Must-Win Leagues Cup Clash Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting KC Signs Mexican Defender Alan Montes on Loan from Necaxa Football news Today, 19:10 Man City Favor Girona Loan for Echeverri, But Rising Star Eyes Roma Move Football news Today, 18:50 Club América Close to Signing Allan Saint-Maximin in Major Transfer Move
Sport Predictions
Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Westerlo vs Zulte Waregem prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores