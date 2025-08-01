Bruno Henrique Accused of Match-Fixing, Faces Two-Year Ban

Brazilian football star Bruno Henrique has been formally charged with match manipulation by the STJD (Superior Sports Court of Justice), as reported by UOL. The Flamengo forward is accused of intentionally receiving a yellow card during stoppage time in a November 2023 match against Santos—a premeditated act reportedly communicated to his brother, Wander Nunes Pinto Junior, who then placed targeted bets based on the information.

The case is supported by a police investigation that includes WhatsApp conversations between Bruno and his brother, clearly indicating that the yellow card was planned to profit from betting platforms. The STJD has charged Bruno Henrique under Articles 243 and 243-A of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice.

Article 243 refers to actions detrimental to the player's own team and carries penalties of 360 to 720 days of suspension. Article 243-A, which targets unethical behavior to influence match outcomes, imposes a 12 to 24-game ban if the manipulation succeeds—as it did in this case.

The prosecution emphasized that even though the player may not have benefited directly, his actions enabled financial gain for close associates, fulfilling the criteria for misconduct motivated by economic reward.

Alongside Bruno, his brother and three other individuals—Claudinei Vitor Mosquete Bassan, Andryl Reis, and Douglas Barcelos—were also charged for using the insider knowledge to place bets. All are registered as amateur players and fall under the jurisdiction of the sports court. If Bruno Henrique is sanctioned, the penalty would extend internationally via CBF notification to other football federations.