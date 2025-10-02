Broos’ words to Pirates star Mbule

Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule called to Bafana Bafana

Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule has earned another call-up to represent Bafana Bafana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

With Themba Zwane injured and Patrick Maswanganyi out of form, Broos has revealed what he told Mbule ahead of Afcon 2025 in December.

“I told him, Sipho, when he came on camp, I said, ‘Sipho, this is a second chance you get. Don’t spoil it’,” he said on SABC1.

Also read: Hugo Broos names Bafana Bafana squad

“He did what we asked from him, and I give him the confidence again to be with us again and to do the same thing again? And it should help us. It should help the team enormously.”

Bafana will play Zimbabwe on October 10th at 18:00 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. The second game against Rwanda will be on October 14th at 18:00 at the Mbombela Stadium.