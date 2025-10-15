Broos: How I changed Bafana

Hugo Broos on how he transformed Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana are headed for the FIFA World Cup since 2010, and for the first time as non-hosts in 23 years.

New history was made on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium. Speaking to the media after the game, coach Hugo Broos described the team's evolution.

“Someone told me after the game that people used to laugh at Bafana Bafana. We were a joke, now we’re respected," Broos told the media.

"We are on a high level, and everyone knows that when you play South Africa, it won’t be easy anymore.”

“This is not my work alone. It’s the work of my staff, my players, the medical team, the kit managers, everyone. We stuck to the plan for three years and now we are reaping the rewards,” he added.

“This nation needed this. We needed to be seen differently, to judge players on performance and mentality, not just reputation. Now we have a group of winners," the Belgian added.



