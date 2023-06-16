Brighton sign experienced Borussia Dortmund midfielder

The press office of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club has announced on their official website the signing of midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund and the German national team.

The player has joined the English club on a free transfer as his contract with Dortmund is set to expire on June 30, 2023. The parties have agreed to a contract that will run until the summer of 2027.

Dahoud, 27 years old, has been with Borussia Dortmund since 2017. He has played a total of 141 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing 17 assists. Prior to his time at Dortmund, he played for Borussia Mönchengladbach. He has also made two appearances for the German national team. Dahoud has won the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) and the DFL-Supercup during his career.