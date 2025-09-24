Brighton sets new records as Fabian Hurzeler's side makes English football history

A remarkable achievement for the unassuming team.

Even England’s top clubs have never managed this feat.

Details: Analytics portal OptaJoe announced on its X social media page that Brighton has set a truly impressive record.

The Seagulls established a new English League Cup record in their match against Barnsley, claiming a 6-0 victory and, for the second consecutive time, winning by a margin of six or more goals in the competition—something no team had ever accomplished before.

In the previous round, Fabian Hurzeler’s men also thrashed Championship side Oxford United by the same scoreline.

Brighton’s central midfielder Diego Gomez also made history, becoming the first player since January 2007 to score four goals in an away League Cup match. The previous record holder was Julio Baptista (Liverpool — Arsenal* 3:6).

6 - Brighton and Hove Albion are the first team in League Cup history to win consecutive matches in the competition by a margin of six or more goals (6-0 v Oxford, 6-0 v Barnsley). Soaring. pic.twitter.com/4jtdl4Odc1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2025

