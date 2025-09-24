RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Brighton sets new records as Fabian Hurzeler's side makes English football history

Brighton sets new records as Fabian Hurzeler's side makes English football history

A remarkable achievement for the unassuming team.
Football news Today, 06:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Diego Gomez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Carabao Cup Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Even England’s top clubs have never managed this feat.

Details: Analytics portal OptaJoe announced on its X social media page that Brighton has set a truly impressive record.

The Seagulls established a new English League Cup record in their match against Barnsley, claiming a 6-0 victory and, for the second consecutive time, winning by a margin of six or more goals in the competition—something no team had ever accomplished before.

In the previous round, Fabian Hurzeler’s men also thrashed Championship side Oxford United by the same scoreline.

Brighton’s central midfielder Diego Gomez also made history, becoming the first player since January 2007 to score four goals in an away League Cup match. The previous record holder was Julio Baptista (Liverpool — Arsenal* 3:6).

Reminder: First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record

Related teams and leagues
Barnsley Barnsley Schedule Barnsley News Barnsley Transfers
Brighton Brighton Schedule Brighton News Brighton Transfers
EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Table EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Fixtures EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Predictions
Related Team News
Tim Krul of Luton Town arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Luton Town Football news Today, 02:58 Penalty specialist! Official: Tim Krul announces retirement from football
Liverpool set to battle Manchester United for Brighton's Cameroonian midfielder Baleba Transfer news 21 sep 2025, 04:49 Liverpool set to battle Manchester United for Brighton's Cameroonian midfielder Baleba
Related Tournament News
Arne Slot. Football news Today, 03:30 Slot gives pessimistic assessment of Leoni’s condition after serious injury
Took advantage of a mistake. Isak scores debut goal for Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Took advantage of a mistake. Isak scores debut goal for Liverpool
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores