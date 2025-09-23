RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions National Bank of Egypt vs Wadi Degla: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive?

National Bank of Egypt vs Wadi Degla: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
National Bank vs Wadi Degla FC prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/WadiDeglaFC/
National Bank National Bank
Premier League Egypt (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Wadi Degla FC Wadi Degla FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the eighth round of the Egyptian Premier League, National Bank of Egypt will face off against Wadi Degla. The clash is scheduled for Wednesday, September 24, with kickoff at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s our prediction for this intriguing encounter.

National Bank of Egypt vs Wadi Degla: Match preview

National Bank of Egypt has managed just one win in the new Premier League season. Last year, the team finished fifth in the regular season and also ended up fifth in the championship group. However, this campaign has started far less successfully: in their first five matches, National Bank drew four times and suffered one defeat. Only in the last round did they finally break through, thrashing Petrojet 3-0. Now, with seven points from six rounds, they sit four points adrift of seventh place. However, National Bank has games in hand, which could help close the gap.

Wadi Degla, last season’s runners-up in Egypt’s Division 2A, finished with 76 points from 38 rounds—just one point behind the champions. In their first three Premier League outings, Wadi Degla opened with a goalless draw before suffering back-to-back 0-1 defeats. Then came a stunning turnaround: four consecutive victories, including a 2-1 win over Zamalek and a 1-0 triumph against El-Gaish. With 13 points from seven matches, Wadi Degla currently occupies third place in the table. It’s an outstanding result for a newly promoted side, and if they maintain this pace, a spot in the championship group looks well within reach.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • National Bank of Egypt is unbeaten in four matches, although three of those ended in draws.
  • Wadi Degla has won their last four games in a row.
  • National Bank of Egypt boasts the league’s best defense—having conceded only twice so far.
  • The teams have met three times: Wadi Degla has two wins, with one match ending in a draw.

Probable lineups

  • National Bank of Egypt: Gabaski, Simpore, El-Gazzar, Yakubu, Mahmoud, Helal, Said, Bassiouni, Yasser, Faisal, Kaoud.
  • Wadi Degla: Monsef, Reda, Marei, Yakubu, M’Barki, Helal, Ahmed Magdy, Ahmed Said, Reda, Jorginho, Amin.

Prediction

Wadi Degla are in red-hot form, having claimed four straight victories. Yes, National Bank of Egypt is also unbeaten in their last four, but three of those were draws. I believe Wadi Degla will be able to extend their impressive run, so backing the visitors to avoid defeat looks like the optimal bet.

