English Brighton & Hove Albion have officially announced the extension of the contract with Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma.

As reported on the Seagulls website, the new agreement is valid until June 2027.

"We are delighted that such a talented player as Kaoru will remain with us for the long term. He has quickly adapted to the English Premier League and has become one of the key players in our team. His success also reflects our work in player selection and development, as well as his own desire to develop. I am sure that our fans will be very happy about this news,” technical director David Weir commented on the event.

During his time at Brighton, Mitoma made 52 appearances, scoring 13 goals and making 11 assists.

Recently, he has been the leader of the team and European giants are already hunting for him. Last season, Brighton made it into the European Cup for the first time in history, and this is partly due to the Japanese footballer.