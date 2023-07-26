Brighton announce signing of Brazilian defender

Brighton & Hove Albion's press service has officially announced the signing of central defender Igor Júlio from Fiorentina in Florence.

The English club paid €17 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €3 million in bonuses. The Brazilian has signed a contract with his new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. He may also play as a left-back.

The 25-year-old Igor Júlio has been playing for Fiorentina since January 2020. The club from Florence initially loaned the player from SPAL for €1.4 million. After a year and a half, Fiorentina purchased the transfer of the Brazilian defender for €7.65 million. He has made a total of 110 appearances for the Florentine club in all competitions, not scoring any goals but providing one assist. Previously, he played for Red Bull Brasil, Liferin, Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsberger, and Austria. However, he has not been called up to the Brazilian national team.

It's worth noting that in the previous season, Brighton finished in sixth place in the English Premier League standings, earning the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.