RU RU
Main News "Brest" won an enchanting victory over "Lance" in the match of Ligue 1

"Brest" won an enchanting victory over "Lance" in the match of Ligue 1

Football news Today, 10:59
"Brest" won an enchanting victory over "Lance" in the match of Ligue 1 Photo: Instagram of FC "Brest" / Author unknown

В the 1st round match of the French Championship, "Brest" secured a victory over "Lens" on their home ground. The match took place in the city of Brest at the "Stade Francis-Le Blé" stadium and ended with the hosts winning 3:2.

Early in the game, Florian Sotoca opened the scoring. In the middle of the first half, the guests extended their lead with a goal from Deyver Machado. Towards the end of the first half, Romain Del Castillo reduced the deficit with a penalty goal. In the 56th minute, Kenny Lala equalized the score. In the 82nd minute, the guests were reduced to 10 men following Adrien Thomasson's dismissal. Towards the end of the game, the victory was secured for the hosts by Del Castillo, who once again scored from the penalty spot.

"Brest" - "Lens" - 3:2 (1:2, 2:0)
Goals: 0:1 - 11 Sotoca, 0:2 - 22 Machado, 1:2 - 45 (penalty) Del Castillo, 2:2 - 56 Lala, 3:2 - 87 (penalty) Del Castillo.

"Brest": Bizot, Lala, Chardonnet, Brassier, Loko, Le Melou, Del Castillo (Kambwala, 90), Pereira Lage (Kamara, 67), Manetti (Martin, 67), Le Douaron, Satriano (Munier, 76).

"Lens": Samba, Gradit (Aidara, 46), Danzo, Medina, Machado, Franckowski (Le Cardinal, 78), Fofana (David Costa, 68), Abdul-Samed, Diouf (Spirings, 84), Gilavogi (Thomasson, 68), Sotoca.

Yellow cards: Le Melou (35), Brassier (45), Sotoca (48), Medina (52), Samba (86).

Red card: Thomasson (82).

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Brest Lens Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news Today, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper Football news Today, 00:00 Real Madrid set to sign Spain goalkeeper
"Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain Football news Yesterday, 17:39 "Real" won a landslide victory in the 1st round of the championship of Spain
Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:44 Ruined Kane debut: Bayern suffered a devastating defeat in the German Super Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup Football news Yesterday, 13:55 Cristiano Ronaldo makes Al-Nasr win the Arab Cup
PSG complete transfer of Barcelona star: Mbappé is a replacement Football news Yesterday, 06:00 PSG announce signing of Barcelona star
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:08 Zorya won the first victory in the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 10:59 "Brest" won an enchanting victory over "Lance" in the match of Ligue 1 Football news Today, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news Today, 10:42 Bundesliga newcomer wins 8-0 in German Cup Football news Today, 04:00 The situation with Mbappe could change dramatically Football news Today, 03:00 Neymar made a serious offer Football news Today, 02:00 Tottenham Hotspur names new team captain after Harry Kane exit Football news Today, 01:50 Inter have agreed to the transfer of the Brazilian defender Football news Today, 01:29 Chelsea in talks to sign Danish veteran goalkeeper Football news Today, 01:10 Barcelona close to signing Manchester City and Portugal star
Sport Predictions
Football Today Villarreal vs Betis predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football Today Getafe vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023 Football Today Fortaleza vs Santos predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Cadiz vs Alaves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023 Football 14 aug 2023 Manchester United vs Wolves predictions and betting tips on August 14, 2023