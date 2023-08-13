"Brest" won an enchanting victory over "Lance" in the match of Ligue 1

В the 1st round match of the French Championship, "Brest" secured a victory over "Lens" on their home ground. The match took place in the city of Brest at the "Stade Francis-Le Blé" stadium and ended with the hosts winning 3:2.

Early in the game, Florian Sotoca opened the scoring. In the middle of the first half, the guests extended their lead with a goal from Deyver Machado. Towards the end of the first half, Romain Del Castillo reduced the deficit with a penalty goal. In the 56th minute, Kenny Lala equalized the score. In the 82nd minute, the guests were reduced to 10 men following Adrien Thomasson's dismissal. Towards the end of the game, the victory was secured for the hosts by Del Castillo, who once again scored from the penalty spot.

"Brest" - "Lens" - 3:2 (1:2, 2:0)

Goals: 0:1 - 11 Sotoca, 0:2 - 22 Machado, 1:2 - 45 (penalty) Del Castillo, 2:2 - 56 Lala, 3:2 - 87 (penalty) Del Castillo.

"Brest": Bizot, Lala, Chardonnet, Brassier, Loko, Le Melou, Del Castillo (Kambwala, 90), Pereira Lage (Kamara, 67), Manetti (Martin, 67), Le Douaron, Satriano (Munier, 76).

"Lens": Samba, Gradit (Aidara, 46), Danzo, Medina, Machado, Franckowski (Le Cardinal, 78), Fofana (David Costa, 68), Abdul-Samed, Diouf (Spirings, 84), Gilavogi (Thomasson, 68), Sotoca.

Yellow cards: Le Melou (35), Brassier (45), Sotoca (48), Medina (52), Samba (86).

Red card: Thomasson (82).