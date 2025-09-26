Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 6 online

In the sixth round of the Premier League, Brentford will face Manchester United. Here is all the key information on where and when to watch this clash.

Brentford vs Manchester United: key match facts

Brentford underwent a managerial change and lost several players during the latest transfer window. The team’s results have been far from consistent. They managed a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the second round, but in the remaining fixtures collected just one point. Defeats came against Nottingham (1-3), Sunderland (1-2), and Fulham (1-3), with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in between. With only four points from five matches, the club currently sits 17th in the table.

Manchester United have also shown signs of instability at the start of the campaign. The Red Devils opened with a 0-1 defeat to Arsenal, followed by a 1-1 draw with Fulham. They then edged Burnley 3-2, suffered a heavy 0-3 loss to Manchester City, and bounced back with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. After five rounds, United have collected seven points and occupy 11th place in the standings with a goal difference of 6:8.

Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where is the match

The Premier League fixture between Brentford and Manchester United will take place on Saturday, September 27, at 13:30 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 04:30

New York 07:30

Panama 07:30

Toronto 07:30

Port of Spain 08:30

London 12:30

Yaoundé 16:30

Abuja 16:30

Cape Town 14:30

New Delhi 17:00

Sydney 21:30

Kiribati 23:30

Brentford vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States - NBC Sports

Other countries: