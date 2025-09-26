Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 6 online
In the sixth round of the Premier League, Brentford will face Manchester United. Here is all the key information on where and when to watch this clash.
Brentford vs Manchester United: key match facts
Brentford underwent a managerial change and lost several players during the latest transfer window. The team’s results have been far from consistent. They managed a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in the second round, but in the remaining fixtures collected just one point. Defeats came against Nottingham (1-3), Sunderland (1-2), and Fulham (1-3), with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in between. With only four points from five matches, the club currently sits 17th in the table.
Manchester United have also shown signs of instability at the start of the campaign. The Red Devils opened with a 0-1 defeat to Arsenal, followed by a 1-1 draw with Fulham. They then edged Burnley 3-2, suffered a heavy 0-3 loss to Manchester City, and bounced back with a 2-1 win over Chelsea. After five rounds, United have collected seven points and occupy 11th place in the standings with a goal difference of 6:8.
Brentford vs Manchester United: when and where is the match
The Premier League fixture between Brentford and Manchester United will take place on Saturday, September 27, at 13:30 CET.
Kickoff times in different countries around the world:
Los Angeles 04:30
New York 07:30
Panama 07:30
Toronto 07:30
Port of Spain 08:30
London 12:30
Yaoundé 16:30
Abuja 16:30
Cape Town 14:30
New Delhi 17:00
Sydney 21:30
Kiribati 23:30
Brentford vs Manchester United: where to watch the match online
Broadcasters vary by country. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.
Australia - Optus Sport
Cameroon - SuperSport
Canada - fuboTV Canada
Kenya - SuperSport
Nigeria - SuperSport
South Africa - SuperSport
Uganda - SuperSport
United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
United States - NBC Sports
Other countries:
Algeria - beIN Sports
Angola - SuperSport
Anguilla - ESPN
Antigua and Barbuda - ESPN
Barbados - ESPN
Belize - Paramount+
Botswana - SuperSport
British Virgin Islands - ESPN
Cayman Islands - ESPN
China - Migu
Dominica - ESPN
Fiji - Digicel
Gambia - SuperSport
Ghana - SuperSport
Grenada - ESPN
India - JioStar
Ireland - Premier Sports, Sky Sports, TNT Sports
Jamaica - ESPN
Kiribati - Digicel
Lesotho - SuperSport
Liberia - SuperSport
Madagascar - SuperSport
Malawi - SuperSport
Marshall Islands - Digicel
Mauritius - SuperSport
Namibia - SuperSport
Nauru - Digicel
Palau - Digicel
Palestine - beIN SPORTS
Panama - ESPN
Rwanda - SuperSport
Saint Lucia - ESPN
Samoa - Digicel
Sierra Leone - SuperSport
Singapore - Star Hub
Solomon Islands - Sky Sport
South Sudan - beIN Sports
Sudan - beIN Sports
Tanzania - SuperSport
Tonga - Digicel
Trinidad and Tobago - ESPN
Tuvalu - Digicel
Zambia - SuperSport
Zimbabwe - SuperSport