Sad news. Amad Diallo may miss the next match due to a family bereavement

The player will not be available for Manchester United.
Football news Today, 09:57
Miguel Solomons
Manchester United is preparing for their sixth Premier League match against Brentford, but one of their players will be absent.

Details: As revealed by the Red Devils’ head coach at a press conference, Amad Diallo will not be with the team due to a very unfortunate reason: the death of a family member.

Quote: "Amad is not with us because a member of his family has passed away. We are giving Amad all the support he needs and understand that he needs to be at home," said Rúben Amorim.

The match against Brentford will take place on Saturday, September 27, kicking off at 13:30 CET. Currently, the Red Devils sit 11th in the table with seven points.

Reminder: Manchester United has shown serious interest in Brentford’s Brentford and is expected to make a £70 million offer for him in January. Liverpool and two other Premier League clubs are also reportedly in the race.

