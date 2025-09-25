Manchester United continues to show interest in Branthwaite

A new contract is no obstacle.

Recently, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been chased by top clubs, extended his contract with the Toffees. However, for the big-name teams, the player's new deal is far from a barrier.

Details: According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United is showing serious interest in Branthwaite and is expected to make a £70 million bid for him as early as January. Liverpool and two other Premier League clubs are also reportedly in the race for the 23-year-old Englishman, but at the moment, it is the Red Devils who are demonstrating the most determination.

Branthwaite could be a direct replacement for Harry Maguire, whose departure in the summer appears increasingly likely. However, with United's center-back position already packed with quality players, the question remains whether the centre-half will be able to secure significant playing time under Ruben Amorim.

Reminder: Branthwaite had already been on Manchester United's radar back when Erik ten Hag was in charge, but back then, the Red Devils never made a concrete move.