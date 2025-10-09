Breaking: Fire Breaks Out at Vinícius Júnior’s House

A disastrous streak continues for the player.

Vinícius is currently going through a truly dark period in his personal life, and now reports have emerged of serious trouble involving his home.

Details: According to Marca, the Brazilian star’s house in Madrid caught fire. The blaze started in the sauna located in the basement, which was completely destroyed. Smoke filled two floors of the residence, but fortunately, there appear to be no injuries.

The player himself is currently away on international duty with the Brazilian national team and was not at home at the time.

According to preliminary reports, the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction. By around noon, the fire brigade had left the scene, having brought the situation fully under control.

Incendio en la casa de Vinicius. Nos lo cuenta @javiermansan desde el lugar de los hechos. https://t.co/P96gD8kdpT pic.twitter.com/snDNIsXRD0 — MARCA (@marca) October 9, 2025

Brazilian influencer Anna Silva also shared many intimate details of her communication with the Real Madrid winger. According to her, he thinks about nothing but sex.

Reminder: The reason for the breakup was that she discovered leaked conversations between Vinícius and other women.