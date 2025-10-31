Breaking! Two Betway Premiership matches postponed by several minutes
The matches have been postponed for a certain period.
Football news Today, 13:59Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: KaizerChiefs on X
On Friday, 31 October, two Betway Premiership matches are scheduled to take place, but they did not start on time and were delayed by several minutes.
Details: The match between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs, Siwelele and Sekhukhune will start 30 minutes later. Not at 18:30 CET and 19:00 CET.
The match between Kaizer Chiefs and Durban City kicked off later than planned due to fans taking longer to arrive at the stadium.
News is being updated
Reminder: Our Dailysports team has prepared the complete schedule, all the results, and the updated league table following Matchday 11 of the Betway Premiership.