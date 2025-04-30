RU RU ES ES FR FR
Brazilian Congressman Proposes Ban on National Team's New Red Jersey

Football news Yesterday, 22:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Controversy has erupted in Brazil following the leak of a red jersey reportedly set to be worn by the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to Olé, federal congressman Zé Trovão introduced a bill aimed at banning the use of uniforms that deviate from the traditional colors of the Brazilian flag — green, yellow, blue, and white — by any official public or private representation of the country. The proposal seeks to prohibit both the sale and use of the new alternate kit.

The five-time world champions are going through a turbulent period, having suffered a heavy defeat against Argentina and the dismissal of head coach Dorival Junior. Amid this backdrop, the leaked red jersey featuring black accents and a Jordan logo in place of Nike’s traditional emblem has sparked backlash from sectors that view it as a break from Brazil’s national identity.

If confirmed, it would mark the first time Brazil wears a predominantly red kit at a World Cup. The home uniform will still feature the iconic yellow. According to Globoesporte, the official jersey launch is scheduled for March 2026, just ahead of the final squad announcement for the tournament.

Historically, Brazil last wore white in the infamous 1950 World Cup final loss to Uruguay — the Maracanazo — after which the yellow kit became the standard through a national design competition in 1953. The blue kit has also made notable appearances, including the victorious 1994 campaign and the 1998 final defeat to France. The proposed legislation is now pending review in the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies.

Related teams and leagues
Brazil
