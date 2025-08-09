RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Bournemouth to receive huge payout: Zabarnyi's transfer terms to PSG revealed

Bournemouth to receive huge payout: Zabarnyi's transfer terms to PSG revealed

Ukrainian's salary in Paris disclosed
Football news Today, 10:31
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Bournemouth to receive huge payout: Zabarnyi's transfer terms to PSG revealed Photo: Getty Images

After lengthy and intense negotiations, PSG and Bournemouth have finally reached an agreement on the transfer of 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi to the French capital club.

According to L'Équipe, the deal is valued at €60 million as a fixed fee, around €3 million in solidarity payments, plus an additional €3 million in bonuses. The bonuses will be paid if PSG win Ligue 1 or the Champions League once during the Ukrainian's five-year contract.

The player himself will earn a net salary of €4.5 million per season. Following a medical and the exchange of the necessary paperwork, PSG will officially secure the player they have been pursuing for several months. Zabarnyi is expected to make his debut as soon as the UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham.

Related teams and leagues
Bournemouth Bournemouth Schedule Bournemouth News Bournemouth Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores