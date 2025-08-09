Bournemouth to receive huge payout: Zabarnyi's transfer terms to PSG revealed

After lengthy and intense negotiations, PSG and Bournemouth have finally reached an agreement on the transfer of 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi to the French capital club.

According to L'Équipe, the deal is valued at €60 million as a fixed fee, around €3 million in solidarity payments, plus an additional €3 million in bonuses. The bonuses will be paid if PSG win Ligue 1 or the Champions League once during the Ukrainian's five-year contract.

The player himself will earn a net salary of €4.5 million per season. Following a medical and the exchange of the necessary paperwork, PSG will officially secure the player they have been pursuing for several months. Zabarnyi is expected to make his debut as soon as the UEFA Super Cup match against Tottenham.