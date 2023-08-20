Bournemouth has announced the transfer of an American, who was also of interest to Chelsea

The press service of "Bournemouth" has announced on their official website about the transfer of midfielder Tyler Adams from "Leeds United" and the United States national team.

The transfer fee is not disclosed, but according to The Athletic, it amounted to 27 million euros. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. Adams has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. "Bournemouth" beat out London's "Chelsea" in the race for the American.

The 24-year-old player Adams has been playing for "Leeds United" since the summer of 2022. He joined the English club from German side "RB Leipzig". The transfer fee was 17 million euros. He has played a total of 26 matches for "The Whites" in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing no assists. Previously, he also played for "New York Red Bulls".

Adams has been playing for the United States national team since 2017. He has played a total of 36 matches for the American national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist, while also receiving six yellow cards. With the US national team, Adams became the winner of the CONCACAF Nations League.