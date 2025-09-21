RU RU ES ES FR FR
Botswana first, South Africa third! Historic medals for all of Africa at the World Athletics Championships in the 4x400 relay

The first relay gold for the African continent
Athletics News Today, 07:49
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
The 2025 World Athletics Championships have reached their thrilling conclusion. On the final day, the championship delivered a huge surprise. The men's team from Botswana made history by winning the continent's first-ever gold in the men's 4x400 meter relay!

Details: Botswana finished with a time of 2:57.76, edging out the USA (2:57.83) and South Africa (2:57.83) in a dramatic, all-out sprint to the finish line.

