Borussia has found a replacement for Bellingham in England

After Jude Bellingham left for Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund began to look for his replacement.

In particular, the Germans turned their attention to Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer.

According to the Bild, Borussia will try to acquire the 20-year-old midfielder and is ready to pay 15 million euros for him.

Palmer took part in 25 matches last season in all competitions, scored one goal and gave one assists.