Borussia Dortmund footballer played an anniversary match

In yesterday's German classic match, "Der Klassiker," Bayern Munich decimated Borussia Dortmund. For Borussia's midfielder Marco Reus, this match marked a significant milestone.

In total, Reus has now played 400 matches for Borussia across all competitions, becoming the sixth player to reach this milestone.

400 - Marco Reus will make his 400th appearance for Borussia Dortmund in all comps; after Michael Zorc, Mats Hummels, Roman Weidenfeller, Stefan Reuter and Lars Ricken, he will become the sixth player to reach this milestone for BVB in professional football. Jubilee. #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/spwvXB98HH — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 4, 2023

To break into the top five, Reus needs to play eight more matches, as Lars Ricken holds the record with 407 matches.

Within the current Borussia Dortmund squad, only Mats Hummels has played more matches than Reus, with 481 appearances, marking the second-highest total in the club's history.

The all-time leader for Borussia is Michael Zorc, who played 572 matches for the team.

It's also worth noting that Marco Reus is the club's second-highest all-time goalscorer, with 165 goals, trailing only Alfred Preißler, who scored 177 times.

Marco Reus, a native of Dortmund and a product of Borussia's youth system, began his professional career at Borussia Mönchengladbach. He returned to his hometown club in 2012 when they purchased his contract for €17.1 million. The 34-year-old player's current contract runs until the end of the current season, giving him a chance to break several of the club's records.