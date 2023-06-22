Borussia Dortmund have found a replacement for Bellingham at Chelsea
Photo: Instagram Conor Gallagher / Author unknown
The Borussia Dortmund is interested in Chelsea midfielder and England international Conor Gallagher, according to Bild.
According to the source, the German club may acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Borussia Dortmund sees the Englishman as a potential replacement for midfielder Jude Bellingham, who recently moved to Real Madrid. The transfer fee for Gallagher is estimated to be around 50 million euros.
In the current season, the 23-year-old Gallagher has played 45 matches for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.
