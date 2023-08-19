Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder

Dortmund's "Borussia" is showing interest in the talented midfielder from "Manchester City" and the England U21 national team, Cole Palmer, according to journalist Patrick Berger from Sport1 in his Twitter.

According to the source, the German club might acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Negotiations for the transfer have already started between the clubs. "Manchester City" is reportedly looking to receive over 35 million euros for the player. However, such a high price might not be agreeable to "Borussia Dortmund".

The 21-year-old Palmer is a product of the "Manchester City" academy. He has been part of the senior squad of the English club since 2021. In total, he has played 41 matches for "Manchester City" in all competitions, scored six goals, and provided two assists. Palmer has won the English Premier League twice in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, won the FA Cup in the 2022/23 season, became the champion of the UEFA Champions League in the 2022/23 season, and also won the UEFA Super Cup in 2023.

Palmer has been playing for the England U21 national team since 2021. He has played 13 matches for the English team, scored four goals, and provided four assists.