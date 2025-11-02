ES ES FR FR
Bonny to switch sporting nationality? Ivory Coast targets Inter striker

Ivory Coast head coach confirms ongoing talks
Football news Today, 16:48
Ivory Coast national team head coach Emerse Faé has confirmed that the team is showing serious interest in young Inter Milan striker Ange-Yoan Bonny, who previously represented France at youth level. This was reported by Africa Top Sports.

We've been monitoring this player for quite some time, even before his move to Inter. We are already in talks with him and his representatives. We hope he'll be interested in both the individual and team project we're putting together,

These comments highlight the Ivorian federation’s determination to actively integrate young talent from European clubs into the national squad, as they prepare for upcoming challenges — defending their Africa Cup of Nations title and crucial qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

