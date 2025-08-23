Boniface's transfer to Milan on the brink of collapse! What's the reason?

Milan may back out of signing Bayer's Victor Boniface. The reason lies in the medical tests.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Milan’s interest in Bayer striker Victor Boniface has cooled after physical complications were detected during his medical examination. There is a real chance that the Italian giants could decide against completing the transfer.



Recall, Nigerian forward Victor Boniface joined Bayer from Belgian side Union in 2023 for €23 million. Last season, he made 27 appearances for the “pharmacists” in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract runs until 2028, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €40 million.

