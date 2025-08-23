RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Transfer news Boniface's transfer to Milan on the brink of collapse! What's the reason?

Milan may pull out of the deal for the player
Transfer news Today, 08:50
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Victor Boniface Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Milan may back out of signing Bayer's Victor Boniface. The reason lies in the medical tests.

Details: According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Milan’s interest in Bayer striker Victor Boniface has cooled after physical complications were detected during his medical examination. There is a real chance that the Italian giants could decide against completing the transfer.

Worth noting: Bayer Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Recall, Nigerian forward Victor Boniface joined Bayer from Belgian side Union in 2023 for €23 million. Last season, he made 27 appearances for the “pharmacists” in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract runs until 2028, and his transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €40 million.

See also: Milan begins pursuit of Victor Boniface. Igli Tare personally overseeing the transfer

