Bombshell! Ange Postecoglou could replace Nuno Espírito Santo at Nottingham

The Greek specialist could return to the Premier League.
Football news Today, 08:49
Ange Postecoglou with the Europa League trophy Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest may continue the season with a new manager.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Nottingham Forest president Evangelos Marinakis is planning to invite his compatriot Ange Postecoglou to replace the current coach, Nuno Espírito Santo.

Earlier reports in the media suggested that there were serious disagreements between Santo and Marinakis, prompting an urgent search for a replacement for the Portuguese manager.

Postecoglou previously managed Scottish side Celtic and English club Tottenham, with whom he won the Europa League – the coveted European trophy. However, disappointing results in the Premier League forced the Spurs' board to part ways with the 59-year-old Australian of Greek descent.

Reminder: A scandal is brewing! Nuno Espírito Santo could be sacked by Nottingham Forest due to a conflict with the management.

