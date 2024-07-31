'Biggest loss of face'. Klopp's words on his future not appreciated by England fans

Jurgen Klopp is on sabbatical after stepping down as Liverpool head coach, and as a place in the England squad became available, many people started calling him there. But the German himself is very categorical.

During the International Coaches Congress in Würzburg, the German specialist was asked about whether he receives job offers, to which he replied:

"Nothing at all. In terms of work - nothing at all. No club, no national team. Some people must not have heard that part."

A separate question came in about possible interest in Klopp from the England national team, and this is what his response was:

"It would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said: "I will make an exception for you"," Sky Sports quoted the German as saying.

Recall that the England national team is now without a coach after the resignation of Gareth Southgate at the end of Euro 2024