Big-Money Deal Brings Dor Turgeman to New England Revolution

The New England Revolution have completed the signing of Israeli striker Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv, according to MLSSoccer. The 21-year-old joins on a contract through 2028 with an option for 2029, filling both international and U22 Initiative roster slots. Reports place the transfer fee at $5.5 million, making him one of the most expensive recruits in club history.

Turgeman arrives as a key attacking reinforcement as the Revolution push for a playoff return. He scored 36 goals and tallied 15 assists in 145 matches between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Beitar Tel Aviv Holon, while also winning three domestic titles with the Israeli powerhouse. Internationally, he has 10 senior caps and played at both the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he lined up alongside New England fullback Ilay Feingold.

Sporting director Curt Onalfo highlighted the forward’s ability to change games in the attacking third and underlined his profile as a rising star for Israel. Head coach Caleb Porter described Turgeman as a “natural finisher” who can both create and score inside the box, expressing confidence that his qualities will translate quickly to Major League Soccer.

The move comes on the heels of New England’s acquisition of Ecuador striker Leo Campana from Inter Miami earlier this season. Campana has five goals in 19 appearances, adding depth up front for Porter’s squad. Now in his second season in charge, the coach is attempting to steer the Revolution back into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs after missing out in 2023. With eight matches remaining, the team sits 11 points adrift of the postseason cut-off in the Eastern Conference.