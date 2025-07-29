Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed

With the new football season in South Africa just around the corner, the PSL has announced the names of the best coach and best player from the previous campaign.

Details: The two major awards went to representatives of last season’s champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. Miguel Cardoso was named Best Head Coach, while striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa was crowned Best Player.

🏆 𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 🏆



Congratulations to our Head Coach Miguel Cardoso for claiming the award for #BetwayPrem Coach of the Season! 🏆👆#Sundowns #PSLAwards25 pic.twitter.com/rmNhigxAHT — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 29, 2025

🏆 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥'𝗦 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 🏆



Costa wa rona! 🗣 As voted for by his peers, Lucas Ribeiro takes home the #BetwayPrem Player's Player of the Season!



Congratulations Lucas! 👆#Sundowns #PSLAwards25 pic.twitter.com/8CZL4ax4r6 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) July 29, 2025

Mamelodi Sundowns secured 73 points in 28 matches to claim their eighth South African league title.

Lucas Ribeiro had an outstanding campaign, finishing as the league’s top striker with 16 goals and nine assists.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns striker Lucas Ribeiro is in excellent form and has now attracted interest from one of South America’s top clubs. The player has agreed to join Brazilian side Fluminense.