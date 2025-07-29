RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed

Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed

The top honours of last season.
Football news Today, 15:09
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Best Head Coach and Player of the Past PSL Season Revealed Photo: https://x.com/Masandawana

With the new football season in South Africa just around the corner, the PSL has announced the names of the best coach and best player from the previous campaign.

Details: The two major awards went to representatives of last season’s champions, Mamelodi Sundowns. Miguel Cardoso was named Best Head Coach, while striker Lucas Ribeiro Costa was crowned Best Player.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured 73 points in 28 matches to claim their eighth South African league title.

Lucas Ribeiro had an outstanding campaign, finishing as the league’s top striker with 16 goals and nine assists.

We also reported that several Orlando Pirates players received numerous awards. We’ve compiled a full list of the Buccaneers' honours.

Reminder: Mamelodi Sundowns striker Lucas Ribeiro is in excellent form and has now attracted interest from one of South America’s top clubs. The player has agreed to join Brazilian side Fluminense.

