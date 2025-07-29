PSL Awards 25: Which awards did Orlando Pirates players collect?

On Tuesday, July 29, the PSL handed out individual awards to the best footballers of the past season — and Orlando Pirates players took home a host of accolades.

Details: The Buccaneers' representatives won the following awards — Mbekezeli Mbokazi was named Nedbank Cup’s Most Promising Player, while Siphamandla Msezane claimed the Golden Boot in the DStv Diski Challenge.

In the Betway Championship, Pirates’ goalkeeper Sifa Chaine was recognised as the Best Goalkeeper of the season, Nkosinathi Sibisi was named Best Defender, Mahelehlele Makhaula took the Best Midfielder award, and winger Relebohile Mofokeng was crowned the Best Young Player of the season.

As previously reported, Relebohile Mofokeng also won the “MTN8 Last Man Standing” award.

Reminder: Last season, Orlando Pirates finished second in the Betway Championship standings, reached the South African Cup final, and lifted the MTN8 trophy.