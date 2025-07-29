Relebohile Mofokeng receives individual award from the PSL

The PSL is handing out individual accolades for last season, and one of Orlando Pirates’ standout performers has claimed one of the honours.

Details: The award went to forward Relebohile Mofokeng, who was named the winner of the "MTN8 Last Man Standing" award. Orlando Pirates won the MTN8 title last season, and Mofokeng was the most impactful player in the competition, recording two goals and two assists.

Incidentally, the new official season in South Africa is set to begin soon, kicking off with the MTN8 tournament, where eight teams will battle for the trophy.

Reminder: Our team has prepared all the key information and full match schedule for this tournament.