Relebohile Mofokeng receives individual award from the PSL
The player’s impressive performances did not go unnoticed.
Football news Today, 13:55Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
The PSL is handing out individual accolades for last season, and one of Orlando Pirates’ standout performers has claimed one of the honours.
Details: The award went to forward Relebohile Mofokeng, who was named the winner of the "MTN8 Last Man Standing" award. Orlando Pirates won the MTN8 title last season, and Mofokeng was the most impactful player in the competition, recording two goals and two assists.
Incidentally, the new official season in South Africa is set to begin soon, kicking off with the MTN8 tournament, where eight teams will battle for the trophy.
Reminder: Our team has prepared all the key information and full match schedule for this tournament.
FC Differdange 03 0 - 0 TNS Today, 14:00 Europa Conference LeagueFC Differdange 03TNS45’ + 4
0
0
Drita 0 - 1 FC Copenhagen Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDritaFC Copenhagen45’ + 5
0
1
Dynamo Kyiv 2 - 0 Hamrun Spartans Today, 14:00 Champions LeagueDynamo KyivHamrun Spartans47’
2
0
Barnet 0 - 1 Newport Today, 14:30 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)BarnetNewport36’
0
1
Inter Club d'Escaldes 0 - 0 Olimpija Ljubljana Today, 14:30 Europa Conference LeagueInter Club d'EscaldesOlimpija Ljubljana36’
0
0
Zrinjski Mostar 0 - 0 Slovan Bratislava Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueZrinjski MostarSlovan Bratislava6’
0
0
FK Crvena Zvezda 0 - 0 Lincoln Red Imps FC Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueFK Crvena ZvezdaLincoln Red Imps FC6’
0
0
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions LeagueNSA SofiaPyunik05:00
-
-
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United 30 july 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions LeagueSS Anenii NoiSwieqi United05:00
-
-
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga 30 july 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions LeagueFlora TallinnSFK Riga07:00
-
-
