Best friends. Kylian Mbappé shares training ground photo with Rodrygo Goes
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has struck up a friendship with Brazilian star Rodrygo, a bond that’s evident from their interactions on social media. The Frenchman reposted a photo from Rodrygo’s Instagram story, showing the two together during a Real Madrid training session.
In the picture, Rodrygo and Mbappé walk side by side in their Real Madrid training kits. The Brazilian captioned the shot “Cousin,” adding a heart hands emoji and the number ten.
It’s worth noting that recent rumors suggest Rodrygo could be on his way out of Madrid—a move Mbappé apparently wouldn’t welcome. Manchester City has emerged as a leading contender for the winger, with the Spanish club reportedly seeking €100 million for the Brazilian.
Incidentally, Real Madrid kicks off their La Liga campaign today, hosting Osasuna in their opening match. Their main rivals, Barcelona, started the season strong with a commanding 3-0 away win over Mallorca.