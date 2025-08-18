Kylian Mbappé congratulates Rayan Cherki on his debut goal for Manchester City

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé expressed his joy for his France national teammate Rayan Cherki. The forward took to Instagram to congratulate the Manchester City player not only on his debut goal but also on his birthday.

Mbappé posted a photo of himself with Cherki from a match for the French national team, captioned: “Happy birthday, my brother 🎂✨❤️ And congrats on your first goal 😉 @rayan_cherki.”

Notably, Cherki gave himself a perfect birthday present by scoring his first goal for City in the match against Wolverhampton. The game took place on August 16, and the very next day, Rayan celebrated his 22nd birthday.

As a reminder, Cherki joined Manchester City from Lyon’s Olympique this June. The English club paid the French side €36.5 million for the transfer.

Kylian Mbappe on Rayan Cherki: “His qualities are obvious, there was never any doubt about that.



He is someone who has brought us a lot and will continue to do so.



His feet speak for themselves.” ✨



Interestingly, Cherki also made his debut for the French national team this June, featuring in the Nations League clash against Spain. In that appearance, the newcomer wasted no time, marking his debut with both his first goal and first assist for Les Bleus.