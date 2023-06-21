Benzema welcomed another star Frenchman to his club

Al-Ittihad forward Karim Benzema welcomed a new teammate, former Chelsea defender N'Golo Kante.

In his address, the forward called his French teammate the best "box-to-box" footballer in the world.

"I am happy to play with him again in the best team in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Recall that Kante played for Chelsea since 2016.

Last season, due to injuries, he played only seven matches and made one assists.