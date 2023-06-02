Benzema addressed the president of Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain and forward Karim Benzema has spoken to club president Florentino Perez.

The Frenchman thanked the head of the "Slivos" for the fact that at one time he personally facilitated his transition to the club.

"It was Perez who signed Zinedine Zidane. It was Perez who brought me to Real," he said.

The media is increasingly reporting that Benzema could leave the club this summer and move to Saudi Arabia.

The player himself denies the information and wants to play for Real Madrid in the future.

This season, the Frenchman recorded 30 goals and 6 assists in 42 matches in all competitions.