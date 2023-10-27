Bellingham spoke about his excellent performance in Real

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is pleased with how the start of the new season at Real is shaping up for him.

In particular, in a conversation with journalists, the England national team player spoke about his high performance for the new team.

“Yes, I feel good on the field. I’m very happy. I’m just enjoying the game and looking forward to every match. I’m a little surprised that I’ve already scored 11 goals, but I’m ready to help the team and I’m very happy.

Fan song? Of course, The Beatles, I love The Beatles, and when I hear the fans chanting my name to this song, it makes my hair stand on end,” TVE quoted Bellingham as saying.

Bellingham moved to the Los Blancos camp from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for 103 million euros. He signed an agreement until the summer of 2029. According to Transfermarkt, the 20-year-old midfielder is currently worth €150 million.

This season, Bellingham has played 12 matches, scored 11 goals and made 3 assists. He is Real Madrid's top scorer in all competitions.