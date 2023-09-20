Bellingham scored more goals at the start of the season than all of Real Madrid

Midfielder Jude Bellingham scored six goals at the start of the season – more than all of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, have played six matches at the start of the season in all competitions. During this time, Jude Bellingham scored six goals, and the whole team in total scored 11. The 20-year-old Briton scored in matches with Athletic Bilbao, a brace against Almeria, a goal against Celta and Getafe. Also, he brought victory to Real Madrid in the match against Union Berlin in the first round of the Champions League.

On June 14, 2023, Real Madrid officially announced the transfer of Bellingham, according to the club's statement, he signed a six-year contract. The transfer fee is estimated at around 133.9 million euros, including various bonuses. Bellingham became the third player Real have signed for more than €100m, after Gareth Bale in 2013 and Eden Hazard in 2019. He made his debut for the club on August 12, 2023 in the match of the 1st round of the Spanish championship against Athletic Bilbao.

The previous club of the young Englishman was Borussia Dortmund. Jude spent three seasons in Germany.