RU RU NG NG
Main News Bellingham scored more goals at the start of the season than all of Real Madrid

Bellingham scored more goals at the start of the season than all of Real Madrid

Football news Today, 15:58
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Bellingham scored more goals at the start of the season than all of Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/judebellingham/

Midfielder Jude Bellingham scored six goals at the start of the season – more than all of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, have played six matches at the start of the season in all competitions. During this time, Jude Bellingham scored six goals, and the whole team in total scored 11. The 20-year-old Briton scored in matches with Athletic Bilbao, a brace against Almeria, a goal against Celta and Getafe. Also, he brought victory to Real Madrid in the match against Union Berlin in the first round of the Champions League.

On June 14, 2023, Real Madrid officially announced the transfer of Bellingham, according to the club's statement, he signed a six-year contract. The transfer fee is estimated at around 133.9 million euros, including various bonuses. Bellingham became the third player Real have signed for more than €100m, after Gareth Bale in 2013 and Eden Hazard in 2019. He made his debut for the club on August 12, 2023 in the match of the 1st round of the Spanish championship against Athletic Bilbao.

The previous club of the young Englishman was Borussia Dortmund. Jude spent three seasons in Germany.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid
Popular news
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Today, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:10 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1 Football news Today, 16:59 Arsenal returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence and crushed PSV Football news Today, 16:55 Bayern take on Manchester United in the first round of the Champions League Football news Today, 15:58 Bellingham scored more goals at the start of the season than all of Real Madrid Football news Today, 15:18 Crazy comeback. Galatasaray made a come back in the last minutes of the UCL match against Copenhagen Football news Today, 14:50 Real Madrid beat Union in the last minutes Football news Today, 13:23 UEFA was criticized for allowing Red Star to play in shirts with a Russian sponsor Football news Today, 12:31 Lille beat Olympia Ljubljana in the first match of the Conference League Football news Today, 12:02 It became known how long Milan's main goalkeeper will miss Football news Today, 11:39 Bayern Munich - Manchester United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football Today Olimpia Asuncion vs Sportivo Ameliano prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football 21 sep 2023 Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023