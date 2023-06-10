Bellingham refuses to play at Real Madrid under Ronaldo's number

Real Madrid newcomer Jude Bellingham has admitted he would not like to play under number seven at the Spanish club.

It is known that the "Slivos" have already offered the Englishman a legendary number, which was worn by Raul Gonzalez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The footballer himself stated that he prefers the number 22, so he is ready to give up the "seven".

It was previously reported that Borussia Dortmund will receive 103 million euros for the 19-year-old Bellingham.