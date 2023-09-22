Bellingham missed training ahead of the match against Atletico

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham will miss training with the team before the match with Atletico, AS reports.

A few days before the match with Atlético Madrid, the 20-year-old football player missed training due to stomach problems. However, medical staff are optimistic about his readiness. They are sure that he will be present at the last training session before the game and the match itself.

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid's top scorer at the start of the season. He scored six goals, while the entire team scored five. He trained with the team on Thursday, but already on Friday he felt unwell while working in the gym.

On June 14, 2023, Real Madrid officially announced the transfer of Bellingham, according to the club's statement, he signed a six-year contract. The transfer fee is estimated at approximately 133.9 million euros, including various bonuses. He made his debut for the club on August 12, 2023 in the match of the 1st round of the Spanish championship against Athletic Bilbao, starting in the starting line-up, and in the 36th minute he scored his first goal for Real from a pass from David Alaba.

Bellingham scored 6 goals and made 1 assist in 6 matches for Real Madrid this season.