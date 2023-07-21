Beckham has revealed what is expected of Messi at Inter Miami

David Beckham, one of the owners of American club Inter Miami, has expressed his views on the expectations from Argentine striker Lionel Messi, who recently joined the team.

The star British ex-footballer believes that the Argentine is still hungry and eager to win.

"He decided to move to MLS, come to Miami and join Inter Miami with the aim of winning. He didn't come here to rest. He came to win and inspire the younger generation of soccer players here in this country," - quotes Beckham CNN.

Recall that the Argentine captain moved to the American club as a free agent. For his new club he will play under the number 10.

The last two years, the star Argentine played in the PSG, becoming a two-time champion of France and won the Super Cup of the country. Before moving to France, he spent almost his entire career with Barcelona.

Last season Messi played 40 matches for PSG in all tournaments, in which he scored 21 goals and gave 20 successful assists.