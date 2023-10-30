RU RU NG NG
30 oct 2023
Beat Ronaldo. Haaland became the top scorer in 2023 Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is the top scorer for the current calendar year.

On October 29, the Norwegian national team forward scored a double in the match against Manchester United in the tenth round of the English Premier League. His team won with a score of 3:0.

This brings Haaland to 44 goals scored for club and country since the start of 2023. Thanks to this achievement, the young footballer surpassed the forward from the Saudi Al-Nassr and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 43 goals in 2023.

It is noteworthy to remind that the Manchester derby took place at Old Trafford. After the victory, Manchester City scored 24 points from ten matches of the English Premier League and is in third place in the standings. At the same time, the Red Devils remained in eighth place in the standings and are still significantly behind the leading group.

It is reasonable to recall the previous season, when Haaland, setting a number of records, became the top scorer of the English Premier League and the Champions League.

