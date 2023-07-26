Bayern want to sign star goalkeeper

Bayern Munich is showing interest in Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea and may sign him during the summer transfer window. This is being considered as a temporary replacement for the injured first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who will not be ready for the start of the season due to a leg fracture. De Gea is currently a free agent, which means he can join a new club without a transfer fee.

David De Gea, a 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper, previously played for Manchester United since 2011. He moved to the English club from Atletico Madrid for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. He has played a total of 545 matches for Manchester United across all competitions and conceded 590 goals. He kept clean sheets in 190 matches. During his time at Manchester United, De Gea won the Premier League title in the 2012/2013 season, the FA Cup in the 2015/2016 season, the EFL Cup in the 2016/2017 and 2022/2023 seasons, and the FA Community Shield three times in 2011, 2013, and 2016. He also won the UEFA Europa League in the 2016/2017 season.

From 2014 to 2020, De Gea represented the Spanish national team, playing 45 matches and conceding 36 goals.